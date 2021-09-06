USM Promise Scholarship awarded to 25 Maine students
PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty-five students from across Maine will begin school at the University of Southern Maine this fall with 100% of their tuition and fees covered for the next four years. These students are the 2021-2022 class of Promise Scholars, a group of students who have "demonstrated academic excellence and a personal passion for giving back to their community," according to a press release from the school.www.newscentermaine.com
Comments / 0