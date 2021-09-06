CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Paddy Pimblett proving patience is the newest approach to UFC contract

By Joe McDonagh
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paddy Pimblett stock rose higher than ever with his KO victory at UFC Vegas 36. Pimblett was hit, and hurt, but withstood the punishment to victory, receiving a performance bonus in his UFC debut. It was a long time coming for ‘The Baddy’, seeing as he denied the UFC numerous times before finally signing with the major promotion.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune#Combat#Instagram#Englishman#Octagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Paddy Pimblett makes explosive promotional debut with first-round TKO

With his floppy blond locks and explosive charisma to match his fight-ending power, Paddy Pimblett delivered a UFC debut on Saturday that won't be forgotten anytime soon. Pimblett (17-3), a 26-year-old native of Liverpool, England, was lit up and rocked early in Round 1 before surging late to finish Brazil's Luigi Vendramini via first-round TKO in their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas.
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following a brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36. Rountree’s back was up against the wall heading into this fight after losing his last two outings, and he made good on that with one of the best performances of his UFC career. For the first round of the fight, Rountree was constantly beating Bukauskas to the punch the whole time, and then in the second round, he began lighting up his opponent with low kicks. At the 2:30 mark of the second round, Rountree landed an absolutely brutal oblique kick that knocked Bukauskas to the floor and forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira claps back after Justin Gaethje suggests the lightweight division became a “laughing stock” at UFC 262

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hit back at Justin Gaethje for claiming his title win made the division a “laughing stock” earlier this year. While Oliveira may have won the title fair and square against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, many felt as if it wasn’t a legitimate undisputed championship fight due to the absence of Dustin Poirier. Gaethje has made it crystal clear in the last few months that he didn’t really understand the booking, and after taking another shot at Oliveira, “Do Bronx” has decided to fire back.
UFCMMAmania.com

Conor McGregor thanks Anderson Silva for leg-break advice: ‘I’ve had very little support’

Conor McGregor expresses his gratitude for fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titleholder Anderson Silva. McGregor and Silva share championship accomplishments in the UFC. They also share the unfortunate honour of breaking their legs in UFC main events. Silva — who snapped his leg against Chris Weidman (see the pic) at UFC 168 in Dec. 2013 — offered McGregor some advice as he recovers from a leg break (watch here) in the aftermath of his Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264.
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Dana White was ‘freaking out’ that Calvin Kattar might die in Max Holloway fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, was not confident that Calvin Kattar would make it out alive after a thorough beating at the hands of Max Holloway. Holloway vs. Kattar headlined UFC on ABC, which took place inside Etihad Arena at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Sat., Jan. 16. “Blessed” lit up Kattar on the feet (watch highlights) and earned an avalanche-like unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42). A behind-the-scenes video reveals just how gruesome the fight looked to White.
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett video highlights: ‘Baddy’ makes UFC Vegas 36 debut on Sept. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is shoving Paddy Pimblett right down our collective throats ahead of the Liverpool native’s Octagon debut this Sat. night (Sept. 4, 2021) at APEX in Las Vegas, and “The Baddy” better deliver something spectacular after all this insufferable hype. No doubt Luigi Vendramini is looking to...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Goes Broke’ After Dustin Poirier Fight

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. In spite of being one of the biggest stars in the UFC, it seems things...
California StatePosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight. Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shares a history lesson for Francis Ngannou: “It’s pretty simple how this all works”

UFC president Dana White shared a history lesson for UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, saying “It’s pretty simple how this all works.”. Ngannou is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC that is keeping him out of the Octagon at the present time. “The Predator” defeated Stipe Miocic by KO back in March to win the heavyweight belt, and for his first title defense, the plan was for Ngannou to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, in a superfight. However, Jones could not come to an agreement with the UFC and the fight against Ngannou was scrapped.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

The Paddy Pimblett UFC debut was absolutely everything we expected and more. After getting rocked early in the first round by Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett recovered and murked his opponent showing everyone in the UFC APEX and around the world exactly what we had been waiting for all these years. “What...
UFCMMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett ‘cried my eyes out’ when UFC debut was nearly derailed by visa issues from old cannabis infraction

Former Cage Warriors star Paddy Pimblett is finally set to make his UFC debut, but as of last week that was still in doubt. Saturday’s UFC event was originally discussed for London in what would have been the octagon’s first trip to England since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That explains why popular English fighters Darren Till, Molly McCann, and Pimblett were booked for an event that has since become UFC Vegas 36.
CharitiesPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub claims Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend charity event seven years ago

Brendan Schaub claims that boxing legend Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend a charity event seven years ago. The 58-year-old Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event. The card, which features a co-main event boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, was originally set to take place in California, but the event was moved to Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield to fight. Considering he is 58 years old and stepping up on very short notice to take this fight against a dangerous opponent in Belfort, it’s understandable why California said no. Not to mention that Holyfield hasn’t stepped into the ring in over a decade.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Breaks Character’ After Bad Triple H News

AEW’s Big Swole broke character and called Triple H by his real name in a new tweet after he underwent surgery following a cardiac event. Tessa Blanchard was released from Impact Wrestling but at a time when she was their World Champion, She hasn’t been signed to any other company since. As per the reports, NWA had a word with her, but AEW and WWE have stayed away. But what is the reason for that? Kevin Owens Going To AEW With Top WWE Stars?

Comments / 0

Community Policy