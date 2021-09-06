Lady Gaga returns to Park MGM in Las Vegas

For the first time since the pandemic's outset, Lady Gaga will return to Park MGM in Las Vegas for nine performances in October. "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano," featuring stripped-down versions of her hits and other music from the Great American Songbook, is set for Thursdays through Saturdays from Oct. 14 to 31. It is also expected to feature songs from her second collaborative album with Tony Bennett, "Love For Sale," to be released Oct. 1.