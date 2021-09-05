Smith, Faye

Mrs. Faye Elizabeth Kilgore Smith, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born in Floyd County, GA on November 25, 1938, daughter of the late Jim and Annie Wilson Kilgore. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Merroll Smith, by 2 sisters, Ruth Battle and Dorothy Wheeler, and by a brother, John Kilgore. An L. P. N., Mrs. Smith was employed as the Clinic Nurse at the Lindale mill for many years prior to her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Merroll J. Smith, to whom she was married on November 15, 1954; 3 sons, James Michael Smith (Susan), Labell, FL, David Raymond Smith (Mandy Brownlow), Rome, and Jeffrey Scott Smith (Mary), Rome; her sister, Lois Bell, Woodstock; her brother, Steve Kilgore, Rome; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Smith will be cremated, and no formal services will be held. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.