CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmitsburg, MD

Emmitsburg, nonprofits commit to plant 8,100 trees and shrubs

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnaps_0bnaf11o00
Buy Now In this staff file photo, nonprofit Stream-Link Education and volunteers are shown planting trees and shrubs along the Little Tuscarora Creek. A new planting project is planned in Emmitsburg along Tom’s Creek. Staff file photo by Dan Gross

Two years from now, 27 acres of land will be home to more than 8,000 native trees and shrubs in Emmitsburg as part of a large scale reforestation project.

Adjacent to Tom’s Creek, 11 acres owned by the town and 16 acres owned by the Daughters of Charity will be planted with 8,100 native trees and shrubs over the next two years. The project is led by Frederick nonprofit Stream-Link Education (SLE), according to a news release. SLE’s mission is to “connect community to conservation through educational and meaningful volunteer tree-planting experiences to instill stewardship values and improve the health of our rivers and streams,” according to its website.

The forest buffer will limit the number of pollutants that enter local rivers, according to those involved in the project.

“The thousands of native trees and shrubs will buffer, filter and ultimately reduce the most common pollutants coming from suburban and agriculture runoff that would normally flow into the Monocacy and the Potomac Rivers and ultimately into the Chesapeake Bay. Specifically, 1,283 pounds of Nitrogen, 30.97 pounds of Phosphorous, and 34 tons of sediment per year will be intercepted by the buffer,” John Smucker, SLE’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.

Other expected benefits include carbon sequestration, drinking water supply protection, wildlife habitat enhancement, floodwater mitigation, erosion control, soil revitalization, and air and stream temperature regulation.

“The trees will enhance the streams’ resiliency to climate change and will be forever protected through a conservation easement,” the release reads.

The project is also expected to save the town money in the long run.

“Moreover, we estimate that this reforestation project will save the Town of Emmitsburg and its residents $434,712.62 in stormwater management costs,” Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs is quoted as saying.

The initiative is funded by a grant through the Maryland Department of Natural Resource’s Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

“The Sisters are very good stewards of the environment; they are pleased to offer the 16 acres for planting,” said George Brenton, administrator of the Daughters of Charity Emmitsburg campus.

To help make the project a reality, businesses, schools, municipal green teams, chambers of commerce, scout groups, 4-H clubs, YMCA youth camps, nonprofits and more have pledged support.

“This project will educate and engage over 900 citizens in hands-on tree-planting and tree maintenance activities. Volunteer events are open to the public and citizens of all ages are encouraged to attend,” SLE program director Lisa Baird said in the release.

The first event will be Oct. 9.

Community members interested in helping can visit streamlinkeducation.org and subscribe at the bottom to receive news and updates and to hear about upcoming tree-planting events. For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Lisa Baird at lisa.streamlink@gmail.com or 443-538-6201.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
236
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
City
Emmitsburg, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrubs#Native Plant#Nonprofits#Stream Link Education#Sle#Monocacy#4 H Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy