Emmitsburg, nonprofits commit to plant 8,100 trees and shrubs

Buy Now In this staff file photo, nonprofit Stream-Link Education and volunteers are shown planting trees and shrubs along the Little Tuscarora Creek. A new planting project is planned in Emmitsburg along Tom’s Creek. Staff file photo by Dan Gross

Two years from now, 27 acres of land will be home to more than 8,000 native trees and shrubs in Emmitsburg as part of a large scale reforestation project.

Adjacent to Tom’s Creek, 11 acres owned by the town and 16 acres owned by the Daughters of Charity will be planted with 8,100 native trees and shrubs over the next two years. The project is led by Frederick nonprofit Stream-Link Education (SLE), according to a news release. SLE’s mission is to “connect community to conservation through educational and meaningful volunteer tree-planting experiences to instill stewardship values and improve the health of our rivers and streams,” according to its website.

The forest buffer will limit the number of pollutants that enter local rivers, according to those involved in the project.

“The thousands of native trees and shrubs will buffer, filter and ultimately reduce the most common pollutants coming from suburban and agriculture runoff that would normally flow into the Monocacy and the Potomac Rivers and ultimately into the Chesapeake Bay. Specifically, 1,283 pounds of Nitrogen, 30.97 pounds of Phosphorous, and 34 tons of sediment per year will be intercepted by the buffer,” John Smucker, SLE’s executive director, said in a prepared statement.

Other expected benefits include carbon sequestration, drinking water supply protection, wildlife habitat enhancement, floodwater mitigation, erosion control, soil revitalization, and air and stream temperature regulation.

“The trees will enhance the streams’ resiliency to climate change and will be forever protected through a conservation easement,” the release reads.

The project is also expected to save the town money in the long run.

“Moreover, we estimate that this reforestation project will save the Town of Emmitsburg and its residents $434,712.62 in stormwater management costs,” Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs is quoted as saying.

The initiative is funded by a grant through the Maryland Department of Natural Resource’s Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

“The Sisters are very good stewards of the environment; they are pleased to offer the 16 acres for planting,” said George Brenton, administrator of the Daughters of Charity Emmitsburg campus.

To help make the project a reality, businesses, schools, municipal green teams, chambers of commerce, scout groups, 4-H clubs, YMCA youth camps, nonprofits and more have pledged support.

“This project will educate and engage over 900 citizens in hands-on tree-planting and tree maintenance activities. Volunteer events are open to the public and citizens of all ages are encouraged to attend,” SLE program director Lisa Baird said in the release.

The first event will be Oct. 9.

Community members interested in helping can visit streamlinkeducation.org and subscribe at the bottom to receive news and updates and to hear about upcoming tree-planting events. For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Lisa Baird at lisa.streamlink@gmail.com or 443-538-6201.