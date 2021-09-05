CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Saturday's prep highlights: SJ-O, Unity runners thrive at Cow Chip Classic

By Colin Likas
The News-Gazette
 11 days ago

➜ Bulldogs finish as No. 3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) won four of its five matches to take third place in the tournament, upending Monticello (27-25, 25-18), Dunlap (25-15, 25-14), Pontiac (25-20, 25-9) and Champaign Central (25-12, 25-22). Its lone loss was to Morton. Grace Rodebaugh’s 32 kills and Sophie Zerrouki’s 20 kills led the Bulldogs’ offense, while Libby Bodine’s 62 digs and Zerrouki’s 15 blocks keyed their defense.

