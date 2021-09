Paris Saint-Germain have responded angrily to further criticism of the club by LaLiga president Javier Tebas and urged him to focus more attention on the two Spanish clubs still angling for a Super LeagueTebas tweeted last week to say PSG were as “dangerous” to European football as the Super League and returned to the theme at a press conference in Spain on Tuesday.“We will work against the club states. These clubs are as much enemies as the Super League,” he is reported as saying.He again described PSG’s spending as “not sustainable” and even criticised the age profile of recent recruits...