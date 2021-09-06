The family movie may be slowly dying

There are action movies that people enjoy and then there are action movies that people will argue over because they’re adamant that they do belong to a certain holiday without question. Die Hard is without a doubt a Christmas movie since it takes place during Christmas and that’s that. The saying that “It’s not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from the Nakatomi tower.” or some other variation is something that a lot of people will stand by in a firm manner since it’s been a pretty big argument over the years. But getting a little deeper into the movie it’s fair to say that a few other movies have come up with similarities that have been noticed by a lot of people. While Die Hard should have probably stopped at the one movie, plenty of people would likely disagree since they’ve enjoyed at least one or two of the sequels. But the similarities that other movies share tend to be anything from being trapped in tall buildings to taking on what feels like long odds.