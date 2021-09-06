CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The family movie may be slowly dying

Cover picture for the articleFirst the pandemic almost killed movie theaters, now it may be dealing a death blow to the family movie. According to box office receipts, many people have stopped buying tickets to family-oriented films. Much hyped releases like "Paw Patrol" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy" are attracting a small fraction...

Family guide to new movie releases

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language. What it’s about: The latest Marvel movie features the first Asian superhero, who faces his past and reckons with his family while coming into his own powers. The kid attractor factor: Kids and teens will be drawn to the superhero...
Family Movie Night a success

Family Movie Night a success

The Tyrese Maxey Foundation hosted Marvel Family Movie Night, Saturday, to unite the local youth of Garland. IN addition to meeting Mr. Mazey, attendees also saw the new Marvel movie “The Ten Rings.” Also, in attendance was Monique Bracey-Huff, Dallas County Family Violence JudgeCandidate; Shane Hefner, CEO of Black Business Directory; and Phenixx Marketing Media, the creators of the event. Before the movie got started Tyrese asked a couple of trivia questions about the Marvel movies, he has much love for. The winner took home the Marvel T-Shirt he was wearing. For more information on the Tyrese Maxey Foundation visit the website: https://www.tyresemaxey.com/projects-3.
Beauty & Fashionbleedingcool.com

Slaxx May Be the Smartest Movie about Man-Eating Pants Ever

This week Jason chats with Patricia Gomez Zlatar, co-writer of SLAXX, which arrives from RLJE Films on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 7, 2021. What is SLAXX? It is a joke and not a joke– a film that is both:. a vicious indictment of the fast-fashion industry, which...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies that are Eerily Similar to Die Hard

There are action movies that people enjoy and then there are action movies that people will argue over because they’re adamant that they do belong to a certain holiday without question. Die Hard is without a doubt a Christmas movie since it takes place during Christmas and that’s that. The saying that “It’s not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from the Nakatomi tower.” or some other variation is something that a lot of people will stand by in a firm manner since it’s been a pretty big argument over the years. But getting a little deeper into the movie it’s fair to say that a few other movies have come up with similarities that have been noticed by a lot of people. While Die Hard should have probably stopped at the one movie, plenty of people would likely disagree since they’ve enjoyed at least one or two of the sequels. But the similarities that other movies share tend to be anything from being trapped in tall buildings to taking on what feels like long odds.
MoviesFirst Showing

On Vacation in Animated Sequel 'The Addams Family 2' Second Trailer

"This trip will bring the Addams closer than ever before!" MGM + UA have debuted a second official trailer for The Addams Family 2, the animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. To reclaim the family bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? This new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (as It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters + on VOD at the beginning of October this year. This really doesn't look like that great of a sequel, I'd rather see the other Hotel Transylvania sequel instead. Have fun.
Boonville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night In Boonville

The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month. Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on September 18th. They will be showing the Disney classic "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
MoviesIGN

Expendables 4: Megan Fox Joins the Crew As New Movie Is Confirmed

Megan Fox will be the newest member of Sylvester Stallone's crew in The Expendables 4, which was confirmed today by Lionsgate. Fox, who found fame in Transformers and various other Michael Bay films, has lately been having a bit of a moment. Best-known for her breakout success in Transformers, she has managed to keep busy with roles in Till Death and Night Teeth.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

John Cena And Jackie Chan Shot A Movie In 2018 That May Never Be Released

The last decade has seen Hollywood lean heavily towards the Chinese market, which is understandable when the country is now the world’s biggest market for cinema. Sure, it may be cynical and often results in heavy creative compromises, but the movie business is entirely driven by making as much money as possible.
MoviesNorristown Times Herald

Owen Wilson joins The Haunted Mansion remake

Owen Wilson has boarded the 'Haunted Mansion' remake. The 52-year-old actor - who voices Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar's 'Cars' franchise, and Mobius in the 'Loki' series on Disney Plus - has landed a currently unknown role in the upcoming flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 'Night at the...
MoviesPosted by
Mix 94.1

The Russo Brothers May Be Done Making Marvel Movies

Scarlett Johansson’s recent lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow’s release continues to cause ripples in the entertainment industry. The impact has even reached Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind monstrous Marvel hits Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers were in talks to to return for another superhero movie, but those discussions hit an “impasse in negotiations” as the brothers questioned whether or not Marvel would release their film directly to Disney+.
EntertainmentWTVW

Willard Library to host ‘Family Movie Night’

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Willard Library is inviting the community to ‘Family Movie Night at Willard Library Sponsored by T&G Pest Control’ this Saturday. The event will be in Willard Park on the corner of North First Avenue and West Division Street. The family-friendly event will include local food trucks, arts...

