Graham County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

