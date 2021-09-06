CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexico, IN

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, Associated Press
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. The Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup,...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Mexico, IN
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Spill#Black Oil#Divers#The Gulf Of Mexico#Ap#Talos Energy#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
WildlifePhys.org

Tissue abnormalities found in oysters years after Deepwater Horizon oil spill

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon (DWH) petroleum drilling rig exploded off the coast of Louisiana, resulting in the world's worst oil spill in history with more than 4 million barrels of oil released into the Gulf of Mexico. Though the short-term impact of the oil spill on local wildlife was widely researched among scientists and discussed in the media, there has been relatively little research on the long-term effects of the disaster. In a paper published this week in PLOS ONE, researchers from the California Academy of Sciences, Nova Southeastern University (NSU), South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSMT), and Kent State University show that Eastern oysters from the Gulf Coast have significantly higher rates of metaplasia—a condition that can cause debilitating tissue abnormalities—than those from a region unaffected by the DWH oil spill, even several years after the event, raising concerns about the health of the economically and ecologically important species.
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Oil-Soaked Birds Found Near Oil Spill at Refinery After Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

In Hurricane Ida's wake, satellite images show oil slicks in Gulf of Mexico

Satellite images have captured aerial views of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico a week after Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, bringing sustained winds of around 150 mph (240 kph), torrential rainfall and a powerful storm surge, causing flooding along much of the coast. The hurricane also appears to have caused a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that is visible from space in Sept. 4 images captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite.
Energy Industrywbap.com

Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

Washington (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos. So far, the growing oil slick appears to have remained out to sea and has not impacted the Louisiana shoreline. The Coast Guard identified an undersea pipeline owned by Houston based Talos Energy as the likely source, but the company says the oil isn’t theirs.
Energy Industryjournalistpr.com

Divers Place Containment Dome on Pipeline Following Ida Oil Spill

In the Gulf of Mexico, a company supervises the response to a huge oil spill caused by the passage of Hurricane Ida, and yesterday they reported that they placed a containment dome over the broken underwater pipeline to prevent future spills. Houston-based Talos Energy said in a statement that oil...
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

U.S. Coast Guard investigating nearly 350 reported oil spills after Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard said it’s investigating reports of nearly 350 oil spill incidents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm, which hit Louisiana last month, shut down nearly 95% of the region’s crude oil and gas production. “Coast Guard crews from across the nation…have deployed throughout...
Environmentdallassun.com

Divers working to find source of Hurricane Ida oil slick

A private diving team will attempt to locate a suspected oil spill in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ida. Ida made landfall in Louisiana before moving northeast and causing major flooding that killed dozens of people in New York and other northeastern states.
Energy Industrycityxtramagazine.com

Oil Company Forgets To Mention Large Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

The oil spill’s origin was initially identified by John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at research center The Citizen Lab. He had been using satellite imagery to investigate Hurricane Ida’s destruction. “The fact that it was possible to find this spill is owed to the fact that NOAA made aerial imagery publicly...
Environmenttheenergymix.com

Hurricane Ida Produces Oil, Petrochemical Spills on Land, at Sea

The fierce, 150-mile-per-hour winds unleashed by Hurricane Ida last week left behind oil and petrochemical spills on land and at sea, with aerial photography and satellite images capturing some of the impacts in the aftermath of the storm. “The powerful hurricane, which swept through one of the nation’s largest chemical,...
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

Years of Human Activity Caused the Latest Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

Only a few days after Hurricane Ida comes yet another unfortunate environmental disaster: a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday, Sept. 5, teams of divers were dispatched, after an exorbitant amount of oil was discovered permeating just off the coast of Louisiana. And although the tropical storm may have somewhat triggered the spill off the Southeastern U.S. coast, the cause can be traced back to a series of events that took place several years ago.
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Ongoing Gulf oil spill found following Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles (three kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Florida StateThe Ledger

Tropics watch: Florida could get wind, rain from tropical disturbance approaching Gulf Coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, along with Hurricane Larry in the central Atlantic. Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico is moving slowly toward Florida. While conditions currently are unfavorable for development, that could change as the system nears the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Millsboro, DEUS News and World Report

30K Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills at NRG Plant in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — About 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at NRG Energy’s power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro, company and state officials said. The spill was discovered Wednesday morning, news outlets report. A pressurized hose detached and the spill was contained to NRG property, the company said.
Florida Statesebastiandaily.com

Was there an Earthquake in Sebastian, Florida?

This morning, there were reports on social media of an earthquake in Sebastian, Florida. There was a map by Florida Today showing a quake in Florida, but we can’t find anything. “At 1:51 am there was a minimal earthquake in Sebastian,” someone posted on Facebook. The post has been shared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy