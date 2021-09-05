CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The great gray whale rescue of 1988

By Dave North
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North. In early October 1988, Roy Ahmaogak, traveling by snowmachine, discovered three young gray whales trapped by early-forming sea ice in Elson Lagoon, east of Point Barrow. Iñupiat whalers knew the perils facing these whales, confined to a rapidly shrinking patch of open water. They were separated from the alongshore lead of open water on the Chukchi Sea side of Point Barrow by several miles of thickening continuous sea ice.

