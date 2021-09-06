Australia takes delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Britain

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, officials said on Monday, the first batch of a swap deal with Britain that Australia is using to speed up its inoculation programme.

Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has locked down its two major cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, putting more than half its 25 million population under strict stay-home restrictions.

The federal government has pledged more freedom of movement once 70-80% of the population aged over 16 is vaccinated.

The government agreed vaccine swap deals with Britain and Singapore last week for a total of around 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, double this month’s supply.

“There will be another set of flights in a couple of days, but we’ll pretty much be getting a million of the four million every week over the next four weeks,” Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, told broadcaster ABC.

Frewen said one million doses of Moderna will also reach Australia in “a week or so”, becoming the third vaccine to join the rollout along with Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.

Just over 38% of Australia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated, with the country expected to reach 70% by early November based on current rates.

Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 246 new cases on Monday, its biggest daily rise of the year. Daily infections in New South Wales, the worst-affected state, are hovering near record levels.

Despite the recent outbreaks, Australia’s coronavirus numbers have remained relatively low at 61,600 cases and 1,039 deaths.

Under the vaccine swap deals, Australia will return equivalent numbers of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain and Singapore later this year.

Related
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Dead After Receiving ‘Contaminated’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Two people have died in Japan after they received “contaminated” doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, authorities said Saturday. Both men who died were around the age of 30. They each received a shot of the Moderna vaccine from one of the three batches suspended by authorities on Thursday, officials for the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, CTV News reported.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Broadcaster Suffers Rare Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect, Hospitalized

A broadcaster has shared his experience of being hospitalized after suffering a rare side effect following a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. Denham Hitchcock, a journalist for Channel 7 in Australia, took to Instagram to share his story of suffering from pericarditis nearly a month after he received a jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

AstraZeneca reaches settlement with EU on Covid-19 vaccine delivery

BENGALURU (Sept 3): AstraZeneca and the European Commission and have reached a settlement on the delivery of pending Covid-19 vaccine doses by the drugmaker, ending a row about shortages that had weighed on the company and the region's vaccination campaign. The dispute plunged the European Union into crisis earlier this...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Britain to give third COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunosuppressed

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will give severely immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase their chances of generating a better immune response, although officials stressed the offer was separate from any broader booster vaccine programme. With the move, Britain follows the United States, which last month authorised...
Public HealthMetro International

Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge

CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections. The agreement, which will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports slight rise in new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a slight rise in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of relaxing restrictions in all regions outside Auckland, its largest city. New Zealand detected 21 new local cases, all in Auckland, up from 20 a day earlier. Authorities on...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand agrees COVID-19 vaccine deal with Spain

WELLINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine. The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help...
Public Healthktwb.com

Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday. The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on...
Public Healthwibqam.com

India says one vaccine dose prevents 96.6% COVID-19 deaths

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – One vaccine dose alone is 96.6% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5% effective, the health ministry said on Thursday after analysing data between April and August. (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.

