CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seager’s double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

By DAVID BRANDT
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Ty France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Red Sox#Diamondbacks#The National League#Triple A Reno#Astros#Chase Field#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Mitch Haniger seeks to spark Mariners to sweep of D-backs

They weren’t the big names involved in the November 2016 trade, but Ketel Marte and Mitch Haniger have done all right for themselves. In the first trade of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen’s tenure, he sent shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Haniger and left-hander Zac Curtis to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Taijuan Walker and infielder Marte.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slaps 31st home run

Seager went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Seager reached base safely three times capped off by a game-winning two-run homer off Tyler Zuber in the seventh inning. It was his ninth home run in the month of August. The 33-year-old is slashing .216/.209/.455 with a team-leading 31 long balls, 85 RBI and 60 runs scored in 542 plate appearances.
MLBdallassun.com

Mariners' Marco Gonzales bids for two-way success vs. D-backs

A couple of years ago in a game in Pittsburgh, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gave Marco Gonzales the take sign on a 3-1 pitch. That isn't uncommon for an American League pitcher, who rarely gets to bat, playing in an interleague game in a National League park. Gonzales took...
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Mariners 10, Diamondbacks 4: Mariners top D-backs

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Seager is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Seager for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Phillies work 11 innings for first win over D-backs

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single to right field in the 11th inning, lifting the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Friday. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and doubled, and Brad Miller added a two-run, game-tying home run for Philadelphia in the 10th inning. Ketel Marte...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Battling back tightness

Seager's day off Saturday against the Royals is due to back tightness, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Seager rarely finds himself on the bench, and it turns out that he wasn't simply due for a routine off day Saturday but is instead working through a seemingly minor injury. The Mariners have yet to decide whether or not he's available off the bench, but the fact that it's at least a possibility he appears in some capacity may hint that he isn't in for a long absence.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX — Blake Snell threw seven no-hit innings for San Diego before being pulled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta blooped a single into shallow left field in the eighth Tuesday night as the Padres blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.
NFLazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #136: 9/3 vs. Mariners

J.P. Crawford - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Ketel Marte - CF The Mariners show up to Chase, just about holding on to the fringes of the wild-card race in the American League. They currently sit four games back of the Boston Red Sox for the second WC, but Fangraphs give them only a 3.3% chance of the post-season. That unlikely feat would end their playoff-less streak at 20 years. The last time they made it was 2001 - Seattle outfielder Jarred Kelenic was aged two - when they went 116-46 and still didn’t make the World Series. Still, even if they don’t, if they go 18-12 down the stretch, they will get their first 90-win season since 2003. The six games against the Diamondbacks between now and next Sunday, likely represent their best chance to get a running start on that mark.
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

SEATTLE — With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation,...
MLBOlympian

In 11th season, Seager takes on new role as mentor: “he’s an inspiration”

Kyle Seager’s swing produced two runs for the Mariners on Sunday, and his words produced a third. When Jarred Kelenic dug his feet into the batter’s box an inning before Seager’s game-clinching two-run blast, he knew that this battle would not be the last. With two strikes and two outs, the 22-year-old found a two-seamer hanging over the heart of the plate, courtesy of Kansas City’s Brady Singer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

JP Crawford is Your Mariners MVP for August 30th – September 5th

Beginning this week, I’d like to introduce you to a new SoDo Mojo tradition: we’ll be sharing our opinion on the MVPs of the Seattle Mariners after a week of games played, both for position players and pitchers. Last week, the Mariners faced off with the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks, and finished the two series with a 5-1 record; for his performance in the two series, our inaugural weekly MVP will be given to shortstop JP Crawford.
MLBMLB

D-backs' celebration soured by M's rally

PHOENIX -- The 2001 World Series banner hangs in the rafters at Chase Field far above the wall in left-center field. There are five division championship banners and a Wild Card one that are crowded around one another, but the World Series banner sits separate. It's a reminder of what...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager’s 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his 11th...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy