Socorro, NM

Editorial: VLA's $2.4B upgrade will keep NM on frontier of space

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a question humans have asked since they began looking up at stars in the nighttime sky: Are we alone, or is there anyone out there?. It’s a question they take seriously at the Very Large Array radio telescope on the Plains of San Augustin west of Socorro, which has been designated for a massive next-generation upgrade that ultimately will cost an estimated $2.4 billion and won’t be up and running until 2035.

