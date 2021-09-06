Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 542 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Eloy to 11 miles east of Florence, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 181 and 220. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City and La Palma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!