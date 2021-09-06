CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

 4 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, or 24 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 309 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 332 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, or near Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 320 PM, 50 MPH winds were reported near San Timoteo Canyon. Pea size hail was reported in Yucaipa. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:16 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.3 0 Minor 09/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 10/07 AM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.1 0.7 0.5 0 None 11/08 AM 2.0 0.6 0.7 0 None 11/10 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 None
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 259 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree Lake Campground, or 14 miles northwest of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 45 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 231 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree Lake Campground, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 42 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 259 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joshua Tree Lake Campground, or 14 miles northwest of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport, Ludlow, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Pioneertown and Johnson Valley. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 45 and 49. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 434 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beaumont, or 7 miles south of Yucaipa, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Colton, Beaumont, Banning, Loma Linda, Mentone and Calimesa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 332 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, or near Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 320 PM, 50 MPH winds were reported near San Timoteo Canyon. Pea size hail was reported in Yucaipa. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dixie County, FL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 459 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Redlands, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Colton, western Beaumont, Loma Linda, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 200 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Barstow, moving northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 19:06:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR BARCELONETA, CIALES AND MANATI The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Riverside County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Green Valley Lake, Cedar Glen and Fawnskin. Highway 18 is closed due to earlier flooding and additional rains will exacerbate ongoing issues. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Bernardino County, CA

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Adams and southeastern Franklin Counties through 600 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marion, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Greencastle, Hampton, Guilford, Littlestown, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Wayne Heights, Bonneauville, New Oxford, Mont Alto, Lake Heritage, Rouzerville, Marion, Cashtown, Aspers, Orrtanna and Maugansville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Riverside County, CA

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, eastern Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, Saboba Indian Reservation and Morongo Indian Reservation. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

