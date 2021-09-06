Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Wyoming Valley through 630 PM EDT At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harveys Lake, or 10 miles northwest of Wilkes-Barre, moving southeast at 25 mph. Other thunderstorms were clustered near Sweet Valley and Yatesville. These storms will generally move to the southeast towards Wilkes-Barre, with additional development possible. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plains, Old Forge, Pittston, Taylor and Plymouth. This includes the following highway exits Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 159 and 182A and B. Interstate 380 between 22 and 24. Interstate 476 between 105 and 122. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH