Barstow Performing Arts Center to roll out red carpet for free reopening concert Sept. 30
After a period of pandemic-fueled dormancy, the performing arts center in Barstow plans to welcome the public back with a bang this month. The Barstow Community College Performing Arts Center is hosting “In the Arts! Healing Our Community Through Sight & Sound” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a BCC press release. The free event will offer “a family-friendly evening of music, dance, visual art, comedy, and a live concert,” plus food and drink, BCC said.www.vvdailypress.com
