Albert Pujols may be wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, but there are plenty of St. Louis Cardinals fans who still consider him one of their own. That point was made crystal clear this week when the Dodgers pulled into St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a pivotal series for both teams. From hugs with former teammates (including Yadier Molina) to a standing ovation on Tuesday night before his first at-bat, Cardinals fans took the time to show their appreciation to the man who spent 11 years in a St. Louis uniform.