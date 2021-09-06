LEADING OFF: Dodgers star Pujols back at Busch Stadium

[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks To Select Brandyn Sittinger - The Diamondbacks are planning to select the contract of reliever Brandyn Sittinger, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). Arizona will need to make corresponding active and 40-man roster moves. Sittinger originally entered pro ball as a 17th-round pick of the Tigers in 2016 out of Division II Ashland University. The right-hander spent the next couple seasons in the Detroit organization but was released in July 2019, having topped out at Double-A. After being let go, he landed with the Evansville Otters of the independent Frontier League, where he spent a couple months. He impressed D-Backs’ evaluators enough in indie ball to land a minor league deal over the 2019-20 offseason. Because of last year’s canceled minor league season, Sittinger didn’t pitch professionally.