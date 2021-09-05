BILLY MITCHELL: End the stigma and treat obesity like the disease it is
Millions of Americans suffer from obesity. They are blamed for their weight; constantly being told they are not making good decisions. From friends and family to their own healthcare providers, they experience discrimination and bias from all sides. Many have searched high and low for affordable options and treatments to help manage what the medical community knows is a disease. After finally finding providers who wanted to help, they find the cost of treatment was simply out of reach.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0