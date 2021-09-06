CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Patrick Cantlay holds off Jon Rahm, wins Tour Championship

By Connor Grott
 4 days ago
Patrick Cantlay, shown June 16, 2021, started the Tour Championship at 10-under par and finished at 21-under. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Patrick Cantlay held off world No. 1 Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Rahm heading to the par-5 18th hole at the season-ending Tour Championship when he hit 6-iron from 218 yards to just inside 12 feet, effectively clinching the biggest victory of his career.

"Felt like a huge win, and it was," Cantlay said. "It's fantastic. It's such a great honor because it's all year. I played really consistent all year and caught fire at the end. There's a lot of satisfaction considering all the work I've put in my whole life."

A week earlier, Cantlay came out on top in a six-hole playoff against Bryson DeChambeau in the BMW Championship to grab the No. 1 seed and a two-shot lead to start the Tour Championship. Rahm started the tournament four shots back of Cantlay.

Cantlay, who started at 10-under par, closed with a 1-under 69 and ended the tournament at 21-under par.

Rahm was bogey-free over the last 28 holes, but he only carded two birdies in that span. He closed with a 68 and was 20-under par for the tournament. The Spaniard tied with Kevin Na for the 72-hole score of the tournament at 14-under 266.

"Patrick played great golf, and he was four shots ahead of me. And even though I might have been the better man over the week, he earned it," Rahm said. "That up-and-down after missing from 17, the second shot from 18 to almost make it is even more impressive. I think you can say he won this."

The 26-year-old Rahm earned the $5 million consolation prize for his second-place finish in the FedEx Cup. Na (67) finished third at 16-under par and claimed $4 million.

Justin Thomas (70) birdied the final hole to end in fourth, picking up $4 million. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland tied for fifth at 14-under par.

Cantlay won for the fourth time this season and appears to be the front-runner for PGA Tour Player of the Year. No one else won more than twice.

