Darian Weeks Out; Logan Urban Steps in to Face Josh Quinlan at Contender Series Week 2

UFC legend Jon Jones continued to flaunt his heavyweight transformation in a new video that “Bones” shared with fans on his social media. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. In 2020, Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend the 205lbs belt, but soon afterwards he vacated the title and announced his move to heavyweight, which had been a long time coming. Jones was supposed to make his UFC heavyweight debut this summer against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the fight never happened after both men didn’t agree to the money the UFC offered. Instead, Jones is continuing to sit out and train for his heavyweight debut, which UFC president Dana White says will now happen in 2022 instead of happening in 2021 as he originally intended to.