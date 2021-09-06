Darian Weeks Out; Logan Urban Steps in to Face Josh Quinlan at Contender Series Week 2
The featured matchup for Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series has been altered just a few days prior to the card. Darian Weeks has pulled out of his scheduled clash with Josh Quinlan after someone in his camp tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Logan Urban will now face Quinlan in a welterweight matchup on Tuesday. MMA DNA was first to report the new booking. The Contender Series takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.www.sherdog.com
