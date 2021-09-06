Frontline workers plead for portion of $250M as Minn. leaders debate who gets money

Twice a week, a group of state leaders gather to hear the painful stories that just keep coming. A corrections officer told them how his colleagues slept on cots in their garages and icehouses in their driveways to avoid contaminating family members. One Cub Foods meat cutter described getting COVID and fearing he would die, lose his pension and leave his family with nothing. A former COVID unit nurse said while she was called a hero, the praise didn't protect her from exposure or prevent her from having to take on a second job to cover her bills.