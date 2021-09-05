Brady Singer’s Gem Propels Royals to Series Win Over White Sox
After dropping four of their last five games, the Kansas City Royals were able to secure a series win on Sunday afternoon with a 6-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Royals (61-75) took the opening contest of the three-game series with Chicago (79-58) before surrendering a whopping 10 runs on Saturday night. In game three, it was a balanced overall offensive attack and a quality outing from starting pitcher Brady Singer that fueled the team en route to the win.www.yardbarker.com
