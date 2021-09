The thing about living in New Jersey that makes it so difficult yet vital to revisit the events of 9/11 is how many people we lost in the tragedy. That’s why so many people in New Jersey are looking for special ways to honor the memory of that day and those that perished. It’s hard to believe 20 years have passed since September 11, 2001. Thoughts and memories of that day consistently linger in my mind, and as time goes on it certainly does not get easier. With each year that passes the memory of those we lost does not fade, rather it strengthens.