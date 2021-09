Lester (5-6) allowed one run on a hit and two walks over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Reds. Aside from Kyle Farmer's solo shot in the second inning, the Reds had no answer for Lester all night. After the home run, he retired the next 16 batters in order before a walk to Joey Votto in the seventh ended his night. He's given up two runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts, lowering his season ERA to 5.05 through 107 innings. Lester is lined up to face the Brewers on the road this weekend.