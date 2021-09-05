Northwest's home opener canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Lincoln
Northwest football’s home opener on Thursday, Sept. 9 has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues in the Blue Tigers’ program.
According to Northwest Athletics, the game will be ruled a no contest. MIAA policy is to used a weighted formula comprised of 80% of a team’s winning percentage and 20% of the team’s total number of contests played. Teams must complete at least 50% of its scheduled contests to be eligible to be the regular season champion.
The Bearcats will not seek another opponent for a Week 2 matchup.
Northwest now has the week off before traveling to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on Central Missouri on Sept. 18 in Week 3.
Northwest’s home opener will be moved back to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 against Central Oklahoma.
Updated Sep 4, 2021
Updated Sep 3, 2021
