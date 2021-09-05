Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

(ABC 6 News) - The nation has been experiencing a surge this summer as the contagious Delta variant spreads and Minnesota is seeing a higher number of children being hospitalized for COVID-19. Health experts in southeast Minnesota continue to monitor case numbers and hospitalizations with COVID-19. Mayo Clinic says it is a fluctuating number and that it's hard to give an exact number of people who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Consistent with national findings, most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and health experts are also seeing hospitalized patients are somewhat younger than in prior waves. That is raising hospital capacity concerns, but not so much here in southeastern Minnesota.