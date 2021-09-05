Paonia council weighs proposed citizen initiative
Paonia town council entertained a lengthy discussion on a proposed citizen’s initiative put forth by former trustee Bill Brunner and citizen Constantine Hirchfield. Brunner told the council that the proposed initiative is meant to increase local government accountability by making records of the town’s infrastructure and finances public as well as giving citizens a method to take their grievances to municipal court.www.deltacountyindependent.com
Comments / 0