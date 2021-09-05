IUCN and German government support post-COVID recovery through sustainable tourism initiative
“Protected areas play a crucial role in maintaining the health of the planet and our health as a species, and are critically important in conserving biodiversity, ecosystem services and mitigating impacts of natural disasters and climate change. Through this project, IUCN provides a lifeline to local communities who are unable to finance their vital nature conservation operations after decades of reliance on ecotourism ventures to supplement meagre budgets,” says James Hardcastle, Associate Director, Global Protected Areas Programme, IUCN.www.iucn.org
