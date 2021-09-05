CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IUCN and German government support post-COVID recovery through sustainable tourism initiative

iucn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Protected areas play a crucial role in maintaining the health of the planet and our health as a species, and are critically important in conserving biodiversity, ecosystem services and mitigating impacts of natural disasters and climate change. Through this project, IUCN provides a lifeline to local communities who are unable to finance their vital nature conservation operations after decades of reliance on ecotourism ventures to supplement meagre budgets,” says James Hardcastle, Associate Director, Global Protected Areas Programme, IUCN.

www.iucn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Iucn#International Tourism#Covid#Iucn#German#Bmz#Unesco#World Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Industrytravelmole.com

Centara Hotels awarded Global Sustainable Tourism Council recognition

Thailand based Centara Hotels & Resorts has attained 'GSTC-Recognised Standard' status from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. The group says it is a milestone achievement in its commitment to long-term sustainability. With the new GSTC Recognition, Centara becomes the first Asian hospitality group to formally incorporate the GSTC criteria in...
IndustryGreenBiz

Sustainable post-COVID business travel requires corporate action

When we talk about why the transportation sector generates such a prominent share of greenhouse gas emissions, we tend to point to its most conspicuous villains: private jets; Big Oil; gridlock. To combat climate change, we encourage consumers to carpool and urge our legislators to invest in clean energy. These are commendable efforts, to be clear. But the discussion often leaves one of the biggest climate actors on the table.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Caribbean Tourism Recovery Punctured by New Coronavirus Spike

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Just as tourism was beginning to show signs of recovery, the Caribbean has been hit by a new wave of coronavirus infections that is causing lockdowns and flight cancellations and overwhelming hospitals. Countries including Jamaica, Martinique, The Bahamas, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Dominica have seen a rise...
Herkimer, NYcnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Diamond Mines Tourism Post COVID-19 Restrictions

The Herkimer Diamond Mines are a hidden gem here in Central New York, and as summer comes to a close many businesses are reflecting on how the tourism season has gone post COVID-19 restrictions. “COVID and other factors like gas prices are going to affect tourism but one of the...
Economycaribbeantoday.com

IDB Launches Initiative to Help in the Recovery of Tourism Sector in the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has launched the series of publications aimed at accelerating the recovery of the tourism industry in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Titled “Recommendations to Minimize the Risk of Transmission of COVID-19 in the...
Environmentpickthebrain.com

4 Reasons to Support Sustainability

When President Biden entered office, he enhanced the national sustainability standards. As we develop an eco-friendly infrastructure, we adopt new technologies and systems that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Society may accept the alterations without understanding the expansive benefits. By exploring sustainability’s advantages, individuals are more likely to support the transition...
BusinessTelegraph

Facebook expands Euston office in boost for London's post-Covid recovery

Facebook has taken on extra office space for thousands of workers in Euston as the tech company increases its commitment to Britain after the end of homeworking. The company has agreed to occupy a further 310,000 sq ft of space at British Land's Regents Place campus, where it already has some offices. Facebook's decision to scale up its presence at Regents Place comes after it announced new investments into augmented and virtual reality.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Germany ratifies International Solar Alliance Agreement: ME

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Germany has handed the instrument of accession to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) after ratifying the alliance agreement. Bagchi on Friday said in a tweet, "Germany Ratifies ISA Agreement! Germany handed Instrument of Accession to...
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Businessactionforex.com

Biden Tells Americans To Get Vaccinated, Or Else

Markets will look out for comments from ‘ECB sources’, giving more insights into the debates of the ECB Governing Council and yesterday’s decision. The UK monthly GDP indicator will likely show that GDP recovered further ground during July, but at a slowing pace. In Denmark, we get CPI inflation figures...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Dubrovnik, Adriatic beaches see return to post-Covid tourism levels

DUBROVNIK, Croatia: Vacationing tourists are thronging shorelines along Croatia's Adriatic Sea, while sightseeing trips are fully booked, eateries are crowded, and sailing trips are sold out. Summer-time travel apparently surpassed even the most optimistic estimates in Croatia for 2021. With earlier concerns of the COVID-19 crisis discouraging the public from...
Businessblooloop.com

Post-COVID recovery: FECs in EMEA bounce back

Out-of-home entertainment is big business in EMEA, particularly in the fast-growing markets in the Middle East. While the pandemic may have stalled this growth temporarily, the future looks bright thanks to innovative new technology. The fact that operators have embraced the trend for contactless and low-touch solutions, combined with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy