Jessica Chastain on How ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Tested Her Friendship With Oscar Isaac

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We were emotionally and physically hurting each other. Even talking about it, I get angry. It felt real,' she recalls of filming the HBO series.

Relationships

Jessica Chastain And Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Marriage Truth Revealed!

Her starring roles in movies like “The Last Ship” are thanks to her. The HelpAnd Molly’s Game. Jessica Chastain has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading ladies over the last decade. While she is captivating on-screen, her private life tends to be quiet, especially when it concerns her love life. Next year will mark one decade since she became involved with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo—a descendant of Italian nobility. Learn more about Jessica Chastain’s husband and see what few clues she’s offered about their longtime relationship.
Movies

Oscar Isaac

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. Hear me out Hear me out: why Star Wars: The...
Theater & Dance

Jessica Chastain

Natalie Portman and Serena Williams' daughter among new NWSL team owners. LA’s newest soccer team will have an eclectic group of owners, including an Oscar winning actor and the two-year-old daughter of one of the greatest tennis players of all time. 2020 culture preview Star debuts and happy returns: theatre,...
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac's Steamy Red Carpet Chemistry Gets People Talking

Actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Issac showed off their undeniable chemistry on the red carpet over the weekend, prompting lots of chatter. The two got steamy at the Venice Film Festival premiere of their HBO miniseries, “Scenes From A Marriage,” which debuts Sept. 12. Viral slow-motion video shows Isaac caressing Chastain, kissing her arm and gazing into her eyes while she cups his face, before the two exchange smiles and laughter. Whoa.
Movies

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s Venice Red Carpet Appearance Cements Them as Hollywood Icons Until End of Time

Chances are there will not be a moving image more striking at this year’s Venice Film Festival than this li’l video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain captured on the red carpet on Saturday. On the off chance you did not already see this marvelous work of cinema, we offer it below in its purest form with a “holy crap”-like caption from a swooning film critic and an enormous watermark in the center. Put your seat backs and tray tables up. We’re going in.
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain Reacts to Internet Frenzy Over Red Carpet Interaction With Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain is responding to those viral photos of her and Oscar Isaac. The 44-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor had the internet buzzing after they attended the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. While walking the red carpet to promote their new HBO series Scenes From a Marriage, the co-stars held hands and wrapped their arms around each other. Isaac also appeared to kiss Chastain's arm. "The way Oscar Isaac looks at Jessica Chastain," one follower tweeted. "I would faint." Added another, "I Can't get over Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac being the sexiest duo." But don't jump to conclusions. As Isaac and Chastain's...
Beauty & Fashion

Jessica Chastain Sets the Record Straight on Her Skin Damage from Make-Up for Latest Film

Jessica Chastain is known for an array of roles ranging from Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar to X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It Chapter Two, but fans of the Academy Award-nominated star are especially excited for her upcoming role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chastain spoke about the make-up process for the film, but it appears her quote may have been taken too seriously or out of context by other outlets. "I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this," she said. "When you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out." Yesterday, Chastain took to Twitter to set the record straight on her quote.
Celebrities
Primetimer

Jessica Chastain discusses Oscar Isaac kissing her inner arm in viral moment: "Everybody is super sexy in slow motion"

“We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other,” she said on the Today show of their viral moment promoting HBO's Scenes from a Marriage on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She added, jokingly: “Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion. I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me. He just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit.”

