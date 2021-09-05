CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Bring it on home: Iceland

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Who and where • Debbie Brader Travis (left) of Labadie and daughter Rachel Moore of St. Louis in the Raufarhólshellir lava cave outside of Reykjavik, Iceland. The trip • They spent a little less than a week in Iceland in December 2019, staying in Reykjavik but taking bus trips to a different site every day. They enjoyed horseback riding (during a blizzard under white-out conditions at one point), and visited geysers, waterfalls, black sand beaches and natural hot springs in addition to the lava cave.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Labadie, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Iceland#Bring It On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy