Bring it on home: Iceland

Who and where • Debbie Brader Travis (left) of Labadie and daughter Rachel Moore of St. Louis in the Raufarhólshellir lava cave outside of Reykjavik, Iceland. The trip • They spent a little less than a week in Iceland in December 2019, staying in Reykjavik but taking bus trips to a different site every day. They enjoyed horseback riding (during a blizzard under white-out conditions at one point), and visited geysers, waterfalls, black sand beaches and natural hot springs in addition to the lava cave.