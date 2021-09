FRISCO — The Cowboys used Ezekiel Elliott’s contract to feed themselves more financial flexibility in the future. This week, the front office executed a simple restructure of the running back’s deal, converting $8.6 million of his $9.6 million salary for 2021 into a signing bonus. The move created $6.88 million in cap space this year, but a source indicated Friday that the real driving force behind the move is the potential $5.16 million net gain in 2022 cap room, which can be generated if the $6.88 million goes unused and is carried into the 2022 league year.