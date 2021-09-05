CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Pay $1070, Get an Acer Swift X SFX14 Creator Laptop with Ryzen 7 5800U for $999.99 Shipped – Today Only

Cover picture for the articleThe Acer Swift X is not only a gaming powerhouse, but great for everyday tasks too, and you can get one for $999.99 shipped, today only, originally $1069.99. At 3.06-pounds, it features a 14-inch (1920×1080) 100% sRGB 300-nit IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 1.9GHz 8-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 laptop graphics, a 512GB PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, and 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.2. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and game test.

