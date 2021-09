Rev. Ray Lanning, a retired minister of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America, responds:. “The first duty of a Presbyterian minister is the faithful preaching of God’s Word, and to instruct all church members, young and old, in the principles of our faith set forth in our Confession of Faith and our two Catechisms. His second public duty is the right administration of the sacraments of baptism and the Lord’s Supper, according the command and example of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is charged especially to ‘do the work of an evangelist’ (II Timothy 4:5), proclaiming the good news of the salvation God has provided through the redemption accomplished by His incarnate Son.