Yuma, AZ

Yuma Outdoors: Dove outlook is strong this season

By Jean Wilson Yuma Outdoors
Yuma Daily Sun
 5 days ago

All signs indicate there will be birds aplenty, particularly for those hunters who are willing to scout in the mornings and evenings to locate some good hunting spots. Once again, the greatest number of doves – and dove hunters – will be concentrated in the state’s agricultural areas, particularly those that produce small-grain crops like wheat, barley, oats and sorghum. That includes locations like Yuma, one of the premier destinations in the U.S., as well as Buckeye, Eloy, Florence, Gila Bend, Toltec and others. Note: All National Park Service parks and monuments are closed to hunting unless specifically opened in Commission Order.

