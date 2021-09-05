CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

BBB Tip: Charitable Giving after a natural disaster or tragedy

By John Hessinger
Yuma Daily Sun
 5 days ago

After a disaster or very public tragedy, people want to help in any way possible, and that often means contributing to fundraisers to help the survivors and the families of the victims. Sadly, scammers often take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors. In addition, there are often campaigns set up by well-meaning individuals who may not be able to deliver on promised relief activities.

