Changing with the seasons at Artpark

By Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
 5 days ago

Sep. 5—Two new public art installations will be opening to visitors this week at Artpark. Murmuration by SO — IL studio, and a mural Unity in Diversity by Muhammad Z Zaman. Both pieces will be on display, free and open to the public beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. "Just like...

Audre Lorde
Artpark to present new public artworks

Wayfinding mural ‘Unity in Diversity’ by Muhammad Z Zaman. √ Plus, relaunch of “Sonic Trails” by Holladay Brothers / SoZo Artists. Artpark & Company will unveil two new public artworks: interactive installations "Murmuration” by SO – IL studio, and mural “Unity in Diversity” by Muhammad Z Zaman. Both pieces will be on display, free and open to the public, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Classical Notes: Fall season brings changes in the classical scene

The fall season is already upon us, and changes are afoot. Well-established organizations are shifting venues, expanding their reach and even changing names. After 72 years of producing concerts in Kiggins Hall at Emma Willard School in Troy, the Friends of Chamber Music is moving to Albany. Page Hall on the downtown campus of the University at Albany will be the site of the new season that opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, with the Escher String Quartet playing music of Haydn, Ives, Walker and Beethoven.
Madison Symphony Orchestra makes changes as new season begins

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Symphony Orchestra is preparing to kick off the fall season, with some changes to the program. The orchestra has already postponed its “Joyful Reunion: Beethoven’s Ninth” performance, originally scheduled for September 24th, due to Dane County’s new COVID-19 mask mandate. The orchestra will perform its...
Chicken, waffles joint to open on North Main

DANVILLE, Va. — A unique new restaurant is set open in Danville's Historic Neapolis District this fall. The Lazy Bee Chicken & Waffles Bar & Grill is setting up shop at 616 North Main Street. Owner Eljir Clark is a Danville native who is returning to the River City after 25 years in Greensboro.
Mark Bennett: Lasting remembrances of 9/11

Sep. 10—America experienced horror, grief, pain, anger and heroism on Sept. 11, 2001. Many felt inspired to somehow remember the 2,977 people killed when terrorists crashed hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a rural hillside near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Permanent memorials were eventually placed in those three places. Others were created in cities and towns across the United States, even communities with no direct local connection to those who perished. Instead, people hundreds of miles removed felt a bond simply as fellow Americans.
Top 5: What's happening in the area

Sep. 10—Cafe Pony Espresso to celebrate art opening: The art of Madison McKinley will kick off the return of monthly art showcases at Cafe Pony Espresso, 114 S. Eighth St. The cafe will have drink specials to commemorate the opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitors can check out and purchase art at the location. It is free and open to the public.
adrienne maree brown on Why ‘All Organizing Is Science Fiction’

The writer and social-justice facilitator adrienne maree brown thinks we can use organizing like time travel — as a way to transport ourselves into a more communal and sustainable future. Even when responding to the moment, her projects look forward: In 2019, motivated by the exhaustion many felt after Trump’s election, she released Pleasure Activism, an anthology of love letters from organizers about the meaning they find in their work. Last year, when fraught discussions of “cancel culture” permeated right- and left-wing circles alike, brown wrote We Will Not Cancel Us, a short book advocating for healthy and empathetic conflict. Now, as COVID-19 continues to put Black communities into unprecedented physical, emotional, and economic peril, brown releases her first long-form work of published fiction: Grievers, a novella about Black death during a pandemic.
Photography and Its Hidden Power

IMAGE CONTROL: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist (Counterpoint), the new book by novelist and essayist Patrick Nathan, is one that looks at looking. The lens, as it were, through which he views the sociopolitical role of the image was ground by Marxism, queer theory, and the thinking of Sontag, Arendt, and Adorno, among other philosophers. The result is fiercely argued, fascinating, brilliant. It is also sometimes maddeningly abstruse. Nathan is good at getting us angry about fascism’s darkly insidious ways and means. He is less convincing about how we might counter it. Being made to understand the mechanisms of a deadly problem when we have so little ability to affect them is, to this reader at least, depressing in the extreme. For starters, the genie of visual propaganda’s digital amplification is not going back in the bottle.
Brooklyn Bird Watch: September 9

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of a Song Sparrow on a branch in the snow in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Song Sparrow is another one of the song birds with a very poetic sounding scientific name. Birds, not surprisingly, have inspired and appeared in many poems throughout the centuries; the Skylark (Shelley), the Nightingale (Keats), the Crow (Ted Hughes), the Swan (Yeats), the Blackbird (Wallace Stevens), and the Owl (Robert Frost), but for someone to compare the sparrow’s song to Beethoven was a first for me. Wikipedia writes, “The sparrow species derives its name from its colorful repertoire of songs. Enthusiasts report that one of the songs heard often in suburban locations closely resembles the opening four notes of Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Symphony No. 5.”
Profile: Frank Mann — Inside the Mind of a Successful Artist and Visionary

After years of formal schooling, Frank began studying human vision and perception, beginning with Hasan Ibn al-Haytham and progressing through the history of the science of seeing. He was significantly impacted by an early interest in science discipline, which led him to place nature at the centre of his art. It was via the language of painting that Frank began to personally experience his close contact with nature. As a professional, he believes the art to be informed by his own ideas on what constitutes visionary facts.
Music Publishers Canada fosters the careers of female-identifying producers

When we think of music we often focus solely on the artists, but a significant part of sound creation involves an extensive team, most notably producers and songwriters. But unlike the pattern in many industries currently growing in diversity, equity, and inclusion, female-identifying music producers have been nearly absent in Canada. Music Publishers Canada (MPC) recognized this, and set out to help change it.
On the day of her debut show at Berlin Fashion Week, Christina Fassbender chose to wear not one of her own designs, but the tuxedo shirt her husband had worn at their wedding. “It will inspire a piece of my next collection,” said Fassbender. Her creative process often starts with raiding her friends’ and family’s closets for the perfect vintage piece. She then alters and reimagines said garment to innovative perfection.
How House Of's Christina Tung Is Bringing a Holistic Approach — and a Lot of Heart — to PR

In our long-running series "How I'm Making It," we talk to people making a living in the fashion and beauty industries about how they broke in and found success. Fashion is all about storytelling, and we know for certain that telling stories will never go out of style. While designers are responsible for weaving their backgrounds into their work, it's the publicists who help them paint the full picture of who they are, where they came from and what they're selling. Though their efforts often blend into their camouflaged backstage personas, there are some whose work speaks so loudly that it's impossible not to notice them, even if they're wearing PR's all-black uniform.
Author Lauren Groff on the Trips That Have Inspired Her Books: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Lauren Groff's name has been thrown around a number of times on this podcast as the author of some of our favorite books to read on vacation. Her latest, Matrix, is out this week—and was one of our most anticipated releases of the year. It's the fictional retelling of the life of Marie de France, a historical figure from the 12th century with no known backstory to speak of. In the lead up to actually writing the novel, Groff took a trip to live with Benedictine nuns in Connecticut to get a sense of abbey life. In fact, many of her novels and short stories have been birthed from family vacations, research trips, and even her honeymoon. We sat down with the Gainesville, Florida–based writer to learn more about her travels, writing process, and what books she's excited to read this year.
Trinity Groves presents Labor Day Grilling at The ArtPark

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Trinity Groves presents Labor Day Grilling at The ArtPark. The West Dallas dining destination is hosting a two-day party in ArtPark featuring wood-fired meats, sides and drinks.
ArtPark Adds Happy Hour & Labor Day Specials

The friendly folks at ArtPark at Trinity Groves are open all week, and ready to tempt us with a new happy hour featuring food/drink specials plus grill masters on site for Labor Day weekend. Labor Day starts early at Trinity Groves, with a two-day party in ArtPark featuring wood-fired meats,...

