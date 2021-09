This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. WVIK, Quad Cities NPR, provides news and classical music 24-hours-a-day to the Quad Cities and surrounding community in northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa. WVIK is a public service of Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Our signal is broadcast at 90.3 FM in the Quad Cities area, at 95.9 FM in Dubuque, Iowa (including a small part of southwestern Wisconsin), and around the globe at WVIK.org.