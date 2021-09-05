CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Corner: Broadband improvement study brings us one step closer to better internet

By Darrek Ferrell
Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should the future of internet access look like in Victoria?. A total of 948 people shared their answers to this question by responding to the City of Victoria Broadband Commission and CobbFendley’s broadband improvement survey. This detailed survey encouraged respondents to provide specific information about how they use the internet and which areas they’d like to see improve.

