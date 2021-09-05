CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romania's canoeing legend Patzaichin, dead at 71

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 5—Romania's multiple Olympic canoeing medallist Ivan Patzaichin has died at the age — Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) announced on its Facebook page on Sunday. "He's a legend ... a champion has turned into a star. Ivan Patzaichin has left us. His story is the story of success, common sense and fine character. It is the story of a son of the Danube Delta who gave back tenfold and inspired people to live beautifully. Beyond the brilliant medals, 7 Olympic (4 gold), 21 world (8 gold), he was a gifted and generous man. Smooth flow, Ivan! Forever in our hearts! Condolences to your family! May God forgive you and rest you in peace! " reads the COSR message.

Roanoke, VAfranchising.com

Kinderdance® Awards A Franchise In Romania

August 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA - Kinderdance® International Inc, a kid’s franchise focuses on developmental dance, gymnastics, yoga, movement, and fitness programs for young children, continues to grow and expand their brand by awarding a gold area developer level franchise to Dana and Sorin Iancu. They will be instructing Kinderdance programs to children in Romania.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Romania's Cirstea advances to US Open women's singles 2nd round

Sep. 1—Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea progressed to the women's singles second round of the US Open tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year, after — Veronika Kudermetova of Russiah 7- 6 (5) 3-6 6-0 on Tuesday. Cirstea, 31, world number 39, prevailed over 24-year-old Kudermetova, world number 31,...
AnimalsBirmingham Star

Census Could Be Blessing Or Bane For Romania's Bears

Romania will soon conduct a census of its brown bear population using DNA for the first time, with tensions high between villagers fearing further attacks and conservationists warning against looser hunting laws. Incidents with hungry bears descending into villages have sparked the ire of residents in a country that has...
BusinessBakery and Snacks

Lay’s Romania makes an ImpactNFT by investing in miles of smiles

Lay’s Romania has partnered with Project Ark – which funds conservation efforts around the world – to launch an ImpactNFT platform composed of over 3,000 smiles from fans of the PepsiCo-owned crisp brand. The Impact NFT Alliance was created to bring together a global community of people interested in the...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

German minister praises grouping with France and Poland

Berlin — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas highlighted the achievements of the Weimar Triangle with France and Poland ahead of a meeting on Friday to mark the cooperative grouping's 30th anniversary. "The vision of the Weimar Triangle has changed from a Utopia almost to a matter of course: that the...

