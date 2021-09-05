CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tezepelumab Data Show 86% Reduction In Exacerbations In Patients With Severe Asthma And Comorbid Nasal Polyps

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced new data from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial demonstrating that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps.1 Tezepelumab is a potential first-in-class treatment that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine, and has the potential to treat a broad population of patients with severe asthma.2,3 Tezepelumab is being developed by Amgen in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

