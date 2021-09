Bindi Irwin shared appreciation for her family in a new photo embellished with a quote from a favorite Disney character: Winnie the Pooh. “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart,” the conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin captioned the image that features her and her 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, along with Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin. Strikingly missing was family patriarch Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, who died in 2006.