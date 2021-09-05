CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for Georgina Rodriguez in a 'split second'

By Celebretainment
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
852
Followers
22K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Split Second#A Split Second#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
People

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Photos with His 4 Kids in Manchester: 'Blessed Family'

Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced his return to play soccer with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up family time. The 36-year-old soccer star shared a gallery of family photos on Instagram Sunday enjoying sunny weather outside in Manchester, smiling while his four kids — 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3½-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. — played on and around him.
SoccerStreet.Com

How Cristiano Ronaldo Became a Millionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to play for Manchester United, the club where he previously spent six years (2003-2009). The English Club released a statement confirming the deal on Friday. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo,...
Premier League101 WIXX

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
Soccergoal.com

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo wear the No.7 shirt?

The Portuguese superstar has long been associated with the iconic No.7 for both club and country, and Goal takes a look at the origins of that choice. Cristiano Ronaldo has become synonymous with the iconic No.7 shirt, first wearing the number in his Manchester United days and continuing the tradition during his time at Real Madrid and Juventus.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

In pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus. Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the career of the 36-year-old Portugal international in pictures.
Premier LeagueRealGM

Cristiano Ronaldo, City Closing In On Agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City are closing in on an agreement. Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola spoke on Thursday ahead of his possible departure from Juventus. The main stumbling block will be what Juventus demand as a fee for Ronaldo, but there is optimism that a deal can be reached. Juventus would want around €28 million before allowing Ronaldo to leave but there is a keenness to get him off their wage bill.
Premier Leagueaustinnews.net

Manchester United recalls Cristiano Ronaldo

MANCHESTER, UK - Manchester United on Friday confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical. "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

When Cristiano Ronaldo came to town

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is great for football in this country, and for me, it is a reminder of the first time I remember seeing an opposition player almost single-handedly teach Sunderland a footballing lesson. It was Boxing Day 2007, halfway through our first Premier League campaign under...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United After Transfer from Juventus

Manchester United announced Friday that it reached a deal with Juventus that will result in the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club for the first time since 2009. Welcome ud835uddf5ud835uddfcud835uddfaud835uddf2, @Cristiano ud83dudd34#MUFC | #Ronaldo. In a statement regarding the move, Manchester United wrote: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: What jersey will Manchester United forward wear in second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No 7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has returned to his former club on a two-year deal with the option of a third.Edinson Cavani had worn seven but agreed to switch to No 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ahead of second Man Utd bow, a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous debut days

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday after rejoining the club before last month’s transfer deadline.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Portugal star fared on his previous debut days.Sporting Lisbon v Inter Milan Champions League qualifying third round, August 14, 2002Greatest of all time ✨#OnThisDay, in 2002, @Cristiano Ronaldo made his first official game for the Lions' main team! 👑 #MadeInSporting pic.twitter.com/Ojf8CKb3DJ— Sporting CP English 🏆 (@SportingCP_en) August 14, 2021One of football’s great careers got off to a quiet start as a then 17-year-old Ronaldo played the final 32...

Comments / 0

Community Policy