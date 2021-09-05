Video: Andy Avalos discusses UCF loss, previews UTEP home opener (9-5-21)

Following the 2019 season, BYU defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi decided to flip the script and transfer to the University of Utah. Coming from a long line of successful BYU alumni, including his brothers Bronson and Corbin in addition to his father Steve, this decision initially required great courage. Now, with his first full season in a crimson uniform on the horizon and following fall camp, Kaufusi reflected on his decision to join the Utes and explained what he is looking forward to the most this year.
