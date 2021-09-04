Hall of Heroes Comic Con reassembles for a new year

ELKHART — Fans, enthusiasts and pop culture lovers of all stripes heeded the call to adventure and ventured to the Hall of Heroes Comic Con 2021 this weekend.

The annual event returned to Elkhart following last year's COVID-19 hiatus and found a new home at the Northern Indiana Event Center off C.R. 17.

For two days, over Saturday and Sunday, local attendees and those from surrounding states checked out collections of comic books, art by a variety of creators, and an assortment of pop culture merchandise. Fans also lined up to chat with, and get autographs from or photos with, actors such as Sam Jones of "Flash Gordon," John Ratzenberger of "Cheers" and Pixar movies, and Adrian Paul of "Highlander."

Of course, cosplayers assembled in force. Whether professionals or amateurs, these enthusiasts celebrated their fandoms by dressing in costumes as favorite characters out of comics, movies and TV shows. Often they posed for selfies and photos with other fans.

Attendees were also able to watch panel discussions with artists and actors, as well as other performances. Food trucks were also on hand to satisfy mighty appetites.