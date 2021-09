The Sam M. Walton College of Business invites applications for a tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level in the Information Systems department to begin August 2022. The Assistant Professor is expected conduct research suitable for publication in top tier journals and to teach three courses per year (the normal annual teaching load is three courses for all research active faculty). The courses taught could be a mix of graduate and undergraduate courses, and a mix of face-to-face and online courses, as needed. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience; benefits are competitive. In order to enhance educational diversity, the University of Arkansas seeks to include and integrate individuals from varied backgrounds and with varied characteristics such as those defined by race, ethnicity, national origin, age, gender, socioeconomic background, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and intellectual perspective.