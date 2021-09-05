CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, NE

Saluting those on the job!

By Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
Custer County Chief
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Sept. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. In 1887, Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day. By 1894, thirty more states were officially celebrating Labor Day. That same year, Congress recognized the first Monday in September as an official federal holiday. As late as the 1930s, labor unions encourages workers to strike to make sure they received the day off. All state, Washington D.C. and U S territories have subsequently made Labor Day a holiday.

www.custercountychief.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NE
State
Oregon State
County
Custer County, NE
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Labor Unions#American#Digital#Click E Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Ohio County, WVWTOV 9

Labor Day recognizes those getting the jobs done

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Labor Day is a day of rest for laborers and a day of celebration for all that has been built by them. It hasn't been an easy year and a half for those in the labor industry. While the work continued through the pandemic other issues arose, like being able to get materials needed for projects.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

GUEST EDITORIAL: Salute to those who stand for U.S. values

Sept. 11 started out as an ordinary day. My wife planned to hold a meeting at the Pentagon that morning. She worked in a budget position at the Defense Intelligence Agency. I was a retired "Colonel Mom" at home with our three young children. Our young daughter had been up...
Labor IssuesRichmond.com

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy