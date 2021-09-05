Saluting those on the job!
This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Sept. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. In 1887, Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day. By 1894, thirty more states were officially celebrating Labor Day. That same year, Congress recognized the first Monday in September as an official federal holiday. As late as the 1930s, labor unions encourages workers to strike to make sure they received the day off. All state, Washington D.C. and U S territories have subsequently made Labor Day a holiday.
