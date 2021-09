1.) What was your takeaway from the Lions' 2021 preseason?. Vito Chirco: There are definitely going to be some struggles on both sides of the ball. The offense simply looked flat at times, and couldn't move the ball down the field efficiently enough. Additionally, the wide receivers group looks like it's going to be a problem throughout the season. A guy like Breshad Perriman didn't impress me enough to say that he belongs on Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.